HBO renews 'Real Time With Bill Maher' for 2 more seasons

Bill Maher's series "Real Time" has been renewed

Bill Maher's series "Real Time" has been renewed through 2022. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Time marches on for "Real Time With Bill Maher."

HBO announced on Monday that the talk show with a political bent has been renewed for another two years, which will take it to season 20.

"For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at ‘Real Time’ have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse," said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming in a statement. "We’re so happy to continue this partnership."

Maher, in a statement, added "I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home. Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years."

In addition to airing on HBO, "Real Time" is also streamed on HBO Max.

The renewal comes after Maher was criticized earlier this year for referring to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus." He attempted to defend his comment during an episode of the series by saying "it scares me that there are people out there who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

