Former “Dance Moms” reality-TV star Abby Lee Miller, sentenced last May to a year and a day in prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud, has been released to a halfway house to complete her term.

TMZ.com reported Tuesday that Miller, 51, was transferred from the Victorville Medium II federal prison in Victorville, California, to what People magazine identified as the Residential Reentry Management Long Beach facility in San Pedro, California. Offenders there are given what the government calls “community-based services that will assist with their reentry needs.”

TMZ said Miller, who had reported to prison on July 12, is scheduled to be released May 25. In her sentencing, Miller additionally was ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and spend two years on supervised release.