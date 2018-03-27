TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller released from prison to halfway house

Abby Lee Miller at an event in Hollywood,

Abby Lee Miller at an event in Hollywood, Calif., in 2012. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

More Entertainment

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett celebrate Wilkinson's birthday Wilkinson poses without ring, sparks divorce rumors
These are the reality TV shows LIers Google the most
Linda Brown, who was a young girl when Recent notable deaths
NBC's hit sitcom Find out which TV shows LIers Google the most
Tiya Sircar, left, Audyssie James, Zach Braff and ‘Alex, Inc.’: Braff can’t have it all in busy sitcom
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys play Soviet spies ‘The Americans:’ Final season as excellent as ever