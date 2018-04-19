Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has been preliminarily diagnosed with the cancer non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Miller's orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Hooman M. Melamed of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital in California, told People magazine that Miller, 51, had undergone emergency spinal surgery Tuesday that uncovered the tumor. "We're getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery," Melamed told the magazine. "Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor -- it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation."

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma originates in the lymphatic system, a part of the circulatory system involved with the body's immune response. Tumors develop from a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. While mild lymphoma that does not present symptoms may not require treatment for years, aggressive cases can be treated with chemotherapy, radiation, bone-marrow transplant, and both biological-therapy and radioimmunotherapy drugs.

"There's a chance this can spread to any part of the body … this is probably coming from somewhere else," Melamed added. "We don't know where the source is. Any tumor that spreads anywhere is automatically Stage 4, but we have not determined the stage yet."

Miller was transferred last month from prison to a halfway house in San Pedro, California, where on May 25 she is due to complete her year-and-a-day sentence for crimes including bankruptcy fraud.

She had been hospitalized on April 10, reported TMZ.com, for what People magazine later said was a thyroid condition. It was unclear if she has remained in the hospital or was treated and released then readmitted.