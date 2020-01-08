ABC sets 'Modern Family' series finale for April 8

The ABC comedy “Modern Family” will air its series finale after 11 seasons on April 8, the network announced on Wednesday at the TV critics' winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

The series following the extended Pritchett-Dunphy clan was an immediate sensation upon its 2009 debut. It holds the record with “Frasier” of five consecutive Emmy Awards as television's best comedy.

Co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been with the series since its beginning, along with the ensemble cast. Prior to the finale, ABC is presenting a fan-curated tribute on March 11. ABC will kick off the night in prime time with the series' very first episode, followed by favorite episodes that fans get to vote on next month.

In other ABC news:

NO OSCARS HOST AGAIN. The Oscars are going without a host again this year. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said the Feb. 9 telecast will focus on what worked last year: "Huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power."

Last year's ceremony attracted 29.6 million viewers, the second smallest in Oscars history but 12% more than in 2018, which ended a four-year slide in viewership. Comedian Kevin Hart was originally announced as host, but he backed away when some anti-gay tweets he posted a decade ago resurfaced.

"We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations," Burke said, "and a number of elements have come together that convinced us we'll have a very entertaining show."

KIMMEL'S NEW 'MILLIONAIRE.' Jimmy Kimmel is going to help celebrities help their favorite charities. He's hosting a prime-time edition of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" with stars as the contestants and winnings earmarked for their causes of choice.

Kimmel's version will debut April 8, with the celebrity contestants yet to be announced. It will air shortly after the 20th anniversary of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," which debuted on ABC's evening schedule in January 2000.

MORE NEWS. ABC has picked up the pilot to “Thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick series “Thirtysomething.” ... "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart," a musically inclined version of the reality-TV series, will air in April. ... "The Conners" will air live on March 11, the night of the New Hampshire primary, and will incorporate news of the contest in the episode. ... The network is planning "Young Frankenstein Live!," the stage version of Mel Brooks' 1974 film classic. The cast and air date were not revealed.