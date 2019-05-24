Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will not be returning as a coach on NBC's "The Voice" when the singing competition series begins its 17th edition in the fall. Gwen Stefani will replace him.

Stefani had worked as a coach on the show for a handful of seasons.

Levine has been a coach on the show since the program premiered in 2011.

“Voice” host Carson Daly announced the change Friday morning on “Today.” Daly said it was Levine's decision to leave, adding that he "will always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

Levine wrote a length Instagram post Friday, saying the Emmy-winning show “went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Levine was previously announced as part of the season 17 coaches. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are returning.