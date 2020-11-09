"Today" co-anchor and weather forecaster Al Roker posted a sunny Instagram video over the weekend, thanking those who have offered supportive wishes after his announcement Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Oh, my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic!" the Queens-born Roker, 66, said in a close-up video of himself walking along a lake or pond. "And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I'm battling prostate cancer. And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate-cancer surgery and I'm going to tell prostate cancer — to borrow a phrase — you're fired."

He wrote in the accompanying post, "I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers and #goodwishes since I shared I have #prostatecancer but going to tell that cancer, #yourefired."

On Sunday, Roker posted a video from the Prostate Cancer Foundation, set to the sprightly song "Keep Your Head Up" by Andy Grammer. "We asked our audience to send their love to Al Roker," read graphical text. "The response was overwhelming … here is just a small fraction." Among the messages that followed were one from a Dennis in Lynbrook: "Be strong."

"Thanks for the love," Roker wrote in response to the missives.

His colleagues on the NBC morning show "Today" posted loving social-media messages Friday when Roker revealed his diagnosis, as did Roker's wife of 25 years, ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts. On Monday's edition of the show, four of the "Today" anchors appeared on split-screen to extend their good wishes.

"If anyone can get through this, Al Roker's the guy," said Craig Melvin on air. "He's loved by so many — we've seen this huge outpouring of support on social media and beyond that. I was in my yard this weekend and I had no ... [fewer] than three neighbors walk by and ... [ask] 'Hey, how's Al Roker? How's he doing?' [I replied] 'Al's just fine, he's just fine.' So we checked in with him over the weekend and Al, being Al, was preparing Sunday dinner and acting as if nothing was going on."