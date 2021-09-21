TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Head's Samaera Hirsch competing on 'Alter Ego,' new Fox music series

Glen Head resident Samaera Hirsch Alter Ego Misty

Glen Head resident Samaera Hirsch Alter Ego Misty Rose) is a contestant on the new Fox musical competition "Alter Ego."   Credit: FOX/Greg Gayne

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Going "The Masked Singer" one better, Fox's new music competition "Alter Ego," premiering Wednesday at 9 p.m., pits 20 singers against each other as online avatars of their fantasy selves. Among them on the show's inaugural season is Glen Head's Samaera Hirsch, a 21-year-old business student at Tulane University, in New Orleans.

Hosted by Rocsi Diaz, "Alter Ego" features as its judges seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur will.i.am (né William Adams).

The 20 contestants, each performing as computer-generated avatars, include Yonkers' Anthony Flammia, 34, whose alter ego is The Loverboy, and former New Yorker Erny Nunez, 17, now of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, whose alter ego is Bernie Burns. Hirsch's avatar, Misty Rose,

takes its first name from her cat, and its last name is Hirsch's middle name.

Singer-songwriter Hirsch has released four singles on Spotify: "Lost Cause" and "Addicted" (both 2020) and "Dis Track" and "Falling" (both 2021). A National Honor Society student at North Shore High, she was a member of school's Pulse Dance Team. Hirsch was one of 21 North Shore students in 2015 inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society an organization that helps reinforce through music such services as mentoring and tutoring other students. At 14, she sang the national anthem at a Stony Brook University men's basketball game at Island Credit Union Arena; that summer, after turning 15, she performed the anthem at the 2015 Hampton Classic Horse Show.

