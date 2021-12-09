Samaera Hirsch, the Glen Head singer who has been a front-runner on the Fox singing competition "Alter Ego," came in as second runner-up on the season-one finale Wednesday night.

"I was obviously a little bit disappointed," Hirsch, 21, said by phone the following day from New Orleans, where she is a senior business major at Tulane University. "I kind of had a feeling I wasn't going to win, but I was so happy I made it to the finale that I didn't really even care that much that I didn't end up winning."

On the show, in which CGI avatars perform in place of the real-life singers voicing them, Hirsch as Misty Rose competed in the finale against Night Journey (Israa Darwich), runner-up Seven (Kyara Tetreault) and winner Dipper Scott (Jake Thomsen). She performed Ariana Grande's hit "One Last Time" in competition and "Fix You" by Coldplay after her elimination.

"I didn't really choose it," the North Shore High School graduate said of the Grande song, "but out of the options they gave me, it kind of fit me the most. I'm a big Ariana Grande fan — I love singing her songs. And the song itself, the message, one last time, was appropriate for the finale because that was my last time singing as Misty."

As to the fate of that avatar, "I'm not sure, in regards to my rights to her; I'd have to check with [the producers]," Hirsch said. "I loved being her, but I think it's time for a new chapter of my life. It was a fun experience to play someone else, or that part of myself through someone else, and it was pretty liberating. But now I'm excited for everyone to finally meet the real me as an artist."

To that end, "I'm working on a bunch of demos. I've had a bunch of meetings with people in the last couple of weeks that are interested in helping me develop my career. And it's really cool to feel that sense of confidence in me succeeding." In the interim since the finale shot in August, Hirsch sang the national anthem at the Knicks' Madison Square Garden game on Oct. 24, and at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center in mid-November, she said.

But the most important development may have been a note from her father, Jamie Hirsch. "He formerly was, like, 'You're not going to make it onto the show, a music career is so hard, blah, blah, blah.' And I got a text from him last night saying, 'I think that if you really work hard, you can make it in the music industry.' And that was a shocking text to receive. Obviously my parents are supportive, but that was the first time I've ever heard him say something like that, because they thought a music career is kind of unrealistic."