Cecil Ray Baker, an eliminated contestant on the current 19th season of "American Idol," was arrested Saturday in his native Texas.

Waco ABC affiliate KXXV says Baker, 20, was charged with burglary of habitation in Rockdale. Officers had responded to a call three days earlier from what the police report said was Baker's ex-girlfriend, who said Baker had attempted to enter after she declined to let him see what the TV station called "her child that he believes to be his." She told police that Baker had struck her with the heel of his palm, and officers found swelling and redness on her left cheek. Baker was released on $15,000 bond the day of his arrest.

Last month, Baker, one of eight singers winnowed from the top 24 on April 11, had told KXXV that he had an infant daughter, Emilia: "Going on stage ... I couldn't do anything, but think about my family and my daughter ... my sweet baby girl. It really eased my nerves a lot…."

Neither ABC nor the Rockdale Police Department responded to Newsday requests for comment.