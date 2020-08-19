'American Idol' judges sign up for another season

The judges of "American Idol" are ready for an encore.

ABC announced on Wednesday that the singing competition panel of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie would return for a fourth season. Also back will be Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the series since it began in 2002 on Fox.

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane in a statement. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take ‘American Idol’ to new heights next season.”

No word was given yet on whether in-house mentor Bobby Bones would be back.

The search for the next "Idol" has already begun with remote virtual auditions taking place across all 50 states. Virtual auditions for the tristate area will take place on Aug. 30. For details on how to try out, go to americanidol.com/auditions.

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, "American Idol" began airing virtual episodes which included the season finale in May.

Since it began, "American Idol" has served as a launching pad for a number of music superstars including winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood and finalists such as Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert,