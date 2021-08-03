New York-area singers can register for "American Idol" season-5 virtual auditions taking place Sunday.

Aspirants can register at AmericanIdol.com/auditions to reserve a spot for face-to-face Zoom time with producers who will provide real-time feedback, the ABC singing competition's representative said in a news release Tuesday. Alternately, hopefuls can upload an audition video at the same website, which contains specific audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions.

Meanwhile ABC announced Tuesday that Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest are set to return next year for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.