TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'American Idol' sets New York-area virtual auditions

"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie (L), Katy Perry

"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie (L), Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

New York-area singers can register for "American Idol" season-5 virtual auditions taking place Sunday.

Aspirants can register at AmericanIdol.com/auditions to reserve a spot for face-to-face Zoom time with producers who will provide real-time feedback, the ABC singing competition's representative said in a news release Tuesday. Alternately, hopefuls can upload an audition video at the same website, which contains specific audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions.

Meanwhile ABC announced Tuesday that Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest are set to return next year for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards
HBO movie starring LI's Natalie Portman not going forward
Tayshia Adams, left, and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return
Adams, Bristowe will co-host next 'Bachelorette'
Margaret Cho has joined the cast of the
Margaret Cho joins cast of 'Fire Island' movie
Christopher Jackson seen at the Backstage Creations
North Fork TV Festival honors Christopher Jackson
Amazon's series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of
Amazon's 'LOTR'-inspired series to debut in 2022
"Everybody Loves Raymond" cast members Brad Garrett, from
'Raymond' creator shopping reunion special
Didn’t find what you were looking for?