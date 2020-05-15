ABC renews 'American Idol' for another season

"American Idol" is coming back for an encore.

ABC announced on Friday that it bring the singing competition back for a fourth year on the network. It will technically be the show's 19th season since it aired from 2002 to 2016 on Fox before ABC picked it up in 2018.

Nothing was said regarding whether judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, who has been with the show since it began, would return. Perry, is pregnant and due to give birth in late summer.

The announcement came just days before this season's finale which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC/7. Scheduled performers will include Bryan with his new single "One Margarita" and Perry with her latest song "Daisies." All three judges, along with, this season's top 11 contestants and past "Idol" winners will get together for their rendition of "We Are the World."

Since the coronavirus shut down live television production, the series began doing episodes remotely on April 26 with contestants performing from their living rooms.