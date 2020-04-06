LI singer eliminated as 'American Idol' narrows to Top 20

Bellport singer Shannon Gibbons was told aloha as in goodbye on Sunday's episode of ABC's "American Idol," as the 21-year-old failed to advance from the top 40 to the top 20 finalists at the Aulani resort in Hawaii.

"I am so humbled by this whole experience with @americanidol thank you to @katyperry @lukebryan & @lionelrichie for your kind words throughout this journey," Gibbons, who was 20 when the episode was recorded late last year, wrote on Instagram Sunday night. She had performed Adele's "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" for the three judges, and was seen in a montage of finalists being cut.

Nonetheless, "Every moment was a God dream," continued the singer for the spiritually oriented band The Om-en, whose name incorporates wordplay involving the mantra sound "Om." "Thank you to all of my supporters, you are all so sweet. Thank you to my family for being the absolute best team I've ever been apart of. I am blessed, grateful and so excited for the doors God has and will continue to open for me. Peace and love to you all! Stay happy and take care and chase your wildest dreams."

Gibbons, a Patchogue-Medford High School grad now attending Queens College, additionally tweeted thanks to music stars Perry and Ritchie, as well as to host and TV/radio personality Ryan Seacrest, who all had posted supportive comments.

"@shan_gibbons all endings are also beginnings. Chin up butter cup!" tweeted Perry. "Keep working and developing @shan_gibbons. Let the energy of the crowd carry you!" wrote Ritchie, while Seacrest assured her, "Everything DOES happen for a reason @shan_gibbons. It's a 'no' today so a new door opens tomorrow. Can't wait to see where you go."

Gibbons, the youngest of five children of dad Eddie Gibbons, a home-improvement contractor and a personal trainer for soccer, and mom Christine Gibbons, a crossing guard for the Patchogue-Medford School District, had wowed the judges at her initial audition in Savannah Georgia. On the episode that aired March 1, her rendition of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind" prompted Perry to marvel, "I ain't letting any more people go through unless they're as good as Shannon."

The Bellport born-and-raised singer then advanced to the top 40 during Hollywood Week, with a televised performance of Kodaline's "All I Want," plus a non-televised duet on "Breakeven" by The Script and a solo turn on "God Is a Woman" by Ariana Grande.

Gibbons' episode was the last to be recorded before the live-show competition was scheduled to begin Monday. With coronavirus restrictions having shuttered the show's location, the Aulani resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, and with the singers all subsequently sent home, ABC said on March 27 that, "Regarding 'American Idol' live shows, we are monitoring the situation and exploring multiple options …. We will share a production plan as soon as it's in place."