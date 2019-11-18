TODAY'S PAPER
'America's Got Talent' tryouts in NYC coming Saturday

"America's Got Talent" judges Howie Mandel, left, Gabrielle

"America's Got Talent" judges Howie Mandel, left, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Auditions for season 15 of "America's Got Talent" will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Manhattan's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Performers of any age and skill can sign up at AGTAuditions.com to try out in person or submit a video to that website. Last season, 12-year-old Garden City South singer Luke Islam advanced to the semifinals.

Other Long Islanders who made it to the late stages include singers Christian Guardino of Patchogue, the monomial Jax of Atlantic Beach and Sal Valentinetti of Bethpage, plus the acrobalance and aerial act Donovan and Rebecca, of Stony Brook. 

