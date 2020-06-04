Gabrielle Union filed a complaint Thursday with the state of California against NBC and the producers of “America’s Got Talent," the latest move in a fight over her allegations that she was fired for objecting to an on-set environment that tolerated racism.

The complaint filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing says Union, 47, was harassed and discriminated against because of her race, and experienced retaliation for reporting these problems.

The document enumerates previously reported issues that Union, who is black, had with the show's acceptance of racist jokes and remarks from judges, and cites criticism she received about her hair during tapings.

“Union, a black woman, was singled out due to her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC due to the fact that her hair did not fit within the white image that NBC apparently sought to convey to the audience of AGT,” the complaint states, adding that a network executive and a show producer “informed Union’s manager that her hair was ‘too wild’ and that it needed to be 'toned down.' ”

A request for comment from the network on the state complaint was not immediately answered.