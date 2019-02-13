Singer-actress Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union are joining "America's Got Talent" as judges for the competition's upcoming 14th season. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews who hosts the spinoff "America's Got Talent: The Champions," will segue into hosting the original program. NBC additionally announced that longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain.

The new judges succeed singer Melanie "Mel B" Brown and model Heidi Klum. Crews follows two-season host Tyra Banks.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of 'America's Got Talent' is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," said NBC Entertainment executive Meredith Ahr, adding that, "Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike."

Ahr praised Crews' "quick wit and unending charm."

No airdate was announced. For the past several years, the show has aired annually from May to September.

Auditions for this upcoming season remain underway, with submission videos accepted online at AGTauditions.com through midnight EST on Monday, March 4.