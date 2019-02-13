TODAY'S PAPER
Terry Crews to host 'America's Got Talent,' with Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union joining as judges

Longtime judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are staying on.

Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference

 Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference on Feb. 8, 2019 in Dana Point, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for MAKERS/Rachel Murray

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actress Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union are joining "America's Got Talent" as judges for the competition's upcoming 14th season. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews who hosts the spinoff "America's Got Talent: The Champions," will segue into hosting the original program. NBC additionally announced  that longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain.

The new judges succeed singer Melanie "Mel B" Brown and model Heidi Klum. Crews follows two-season host Tyra Banks.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of 'America's Got Talent' is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," said NBC Entertainment executive Meredith Ahr, adding that, "Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike."

Ahr praised Crews' "quick wit and unending charm."

No airdate was announced. For the past several years, the show has aired annually from May to September.

Auditions for this upcoming season remain underway, with submission videos accepted online at AGTauditions.com through midnight EST on Monday, March 4.

