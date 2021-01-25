Elizabeth Vargas to host 'America's Most Wanted' reboot

TODAY'S PAPER
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former "20/20" co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas will host a reboot of the police-manhunt series "America's Most Wanted."

Fox Broadcasting announced that News & Documentary Emmy Award winner Vargas, 56, will investigate fugitives alongside "a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshal's Office and Secret Service." The show is set to premiere in March.

John Walsh, the initial and signature host of the original series, which ran from 1988 to 2011 on Fox and then on Lifetime through 2013, said in a statement: "Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime's work. I am so excited to hear 'America's Most Wanted' is coming back and I support its return. God bless." Fox had said a year ago that it was planning to revive the series.

