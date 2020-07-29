Amy Schumer's cooking show earns Emmy nod

Amy Schumer has given a shoutout to her son's nanny, who doubles as her cooking show's impromptu camera operator, after Food Network’s "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" earned an Emmy Award nomination Tuesday.

"We got got [sic] nominated for an Emmy today," the Rockville Centre-raised comedy star, 39, wrote on Instagram, captioning a close-up of herself and Jane, whose last name has not been revealed. Referencing her husband and co-star Chris Fischer, a chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, Schumer added playfully, "(Chris too. But mostly us)."

Among the celebrities with congratulatory comments were Oscar winners Natalie Portman, who was raised primarily in Jericho, and Charlize Theron; actor Michael Rapaport; actress-entrepreneur Jessica Alba; and comedian-actresses Amy Sedaris and Ali Wentworth.

The half-hour comedic instructional series, self-shot at the quarantining couple's home, was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program alongside Netflix's "Cheer" and "Kevin Hart: Don’t [expletive] This Up," VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" and HBO's "We're Here." Schumer and Fischer are two of the show's executive producers. "Learns to Cook," which ran two back-to-back weekly episodes from May 11 to June 1, has been renewed for a second season.

Each episode finds Fischer, also 39, teaching his wife to make dishes ranging from poached eggs to tempura-battered fish tacos, all the while kibitzing and occasionally cocktailing. Their nearly 15-month-old son, Gene, also appears, and when he's napping, Jane operates a mobile camera. Additionally, stationary cameras are posted in the kitchen.

Schumer totals 13 Emmy nominations for writing, acting and other categories, winning in 2015 as an executive producer of her Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer."