'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' premieres May 11 on Food Network

Comedy star Amy Schumer's previously announced Food Network series, "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," now has an air date: it premieres May 11, the cable network announced Monday.

The Rockville Centre-raised comedian, 38, and her husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, 39, star in the half-hour show in which he teaches her to make dishes ranging from poached eggs to tempura-battered fish tacos.

Food Network has ordered eight episodes of the series, shot from the couple's unspecified "home in the woods" where they are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Also featured will be their son Gene's nanny, identified only as Jane, who serves as "part-time camera operator when the baby is napping."

"The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh-out loud-moments all the way through," Food Network president Courtney White said in a statement. "Mix that with poignant moments of a family sharing their challenges during this pandemic and you have a series that many will relate to...."

The show, which will air two episodes back-to-back weekly, will include celebrity friends via remote video, the network said.

"We hope people like the show; we did our best," said Schumer and Fischer in a joint statement. The couple married in February 2018 and their son turns 1 on May 5.

Fischer and co-writer Catherine Young won the 2016 James Beard Award for American Cooking for their book "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook," named for the Fischer family's Beetlebung Farm in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Fischer took over the property, which his grandfather had purchased in the 1950s, in 2010, and from 2013 to 2015 was chef at The Beach Plum Inn and Restaurant in nearby Chilmark.

Schumer, a 1999 South Side High School graduate, has not commented on social media. Fischer has no social-media accounts.