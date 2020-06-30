TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Schumer's cooking show sets season 2

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food Network's "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook." Credit: Food Network

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Amy Schumer is keeping her kitchen duties, as she and her chef husband's reality-TV show "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," will be back with new episodes this summer.

Food Network announced Tuesday that it had ordered more of the half-hour comedic instructional series, self-shot at the quarantining couple's home, that ran as back-to-back episodes from May 11 to June 1.

"We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!" cracked Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 39, in a statement." The comedian added that she and husband Chris Fischer "are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

