Andy Cohen to host, produce E! miniseries on reality TV

The Andy Cohen-produced E! documentary miniseries is scheduled

The Andy Cohen-produced E! documentary miniseries is scheduled to air early next year. Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Cindy Ord

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Bravo TV executive and on-air personality Andy Cohen will serve as host and an executive producer of an E! documentary miniseries about reality television.

The seven-episode "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" is set to run early next year, E!, a sister network of Bravo at NBCUniversal, announced Monday.

The miniseries will reflect on significant reality-TV events from shows including "The Bachelor," "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "The Real World," "Survivor" and the "Real Housewives" franchise, E! said. Each episode will examine "a pivotal theme or moment" with commentary from journalists and from reality-TV stars and producers.

"I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre," Cohen, 52, said in a statement. "This series is like great candy!"

"Very pumped about this!!" he added in an Instagram Stories post.

In her own statement, Bravo and E! executive vice president for development Rachel Smith said: "A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that's forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture. At a time where the world is constantly changing, 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV' offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that's captured so many."

