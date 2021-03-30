Ariana Grande is the newest 'Voice' coach

Ariana Grande is about to fill one of the coach's chairs on "The Voice."

NBC announced on Tuesday that the pop star will the 21st edition of the Emmy-winning talent competition this fall along with returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Grande will fill the spot held this season by Nick Jonas.

"I'm so honored and excited to join 'The Voice' family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," Grande said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning star has topped the Billboard charts since she released her debut album in 2013. Her hits include "Positions," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Side to Side," "Problem" and "The Way."

"The Voice" debuted in 2011 with Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green as coaches. Others who have worked as coaches on the show over the years include Pharrell Williams, Shakira, Usher, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani.