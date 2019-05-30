'Bachelor' couple Lauren and Arie welcome first child

Arie Luyendyk Jr., star of last year's "The Bachelor," and his wife, Lauren Burnham, have welcomed their first child together.

"Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her," Burnham, 27, posted on Instagram early Thursday with a photo of the crying newborn.

"My heart," commented new father Luyendyk Jr., 37. He also posted his own Instagram photo of himself holding his swaddled newborn. "This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed," he wrote.

Luyendyk Jr. had been posting the birth's progress on Instagram Story since Wednesday, writing that Burnham had gone into labor the day before. Following the delivery he announced, "We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl … Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

He followed with a post of the beatific mother holding the child. "I'm so proud of you @laurenburnham… You're truly incredible and you did so good today," he wrote. Around 10 a.m. Thursday he added, "Mom is fast asleep and I can('t) stop staring at (Alessi). She's so perfect."

Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate agent and former race car drive Luyendyk Jr. and his "Bachelor"-season runner-up Burnham married on Jan. 12 on the island of Maui, Hawaii.