TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'Bachelor' couple Lauren and Arie welcome first child

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk attend White

 Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk attend White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty on July 26, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Presley Ann

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Arie Luyendyk Jr., star of last year's "The Bachelor," and his wife, Lauren Burnham, have welcomed their first child together.

"Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her," Burnham, 27, posted on Instagram early Thursday with a photo of the crying newborn.

"My heart," commented new father Luyendyk Jr., 37. He also posted his own Instagram photo of himself holding his swaddled newborn. "This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed," he wrote.

Luyendyk Jr. had been posting the birth's progress on Instagram Story since Wednesday, writing that Burnham had gone into labor the day before. Following the delivery he announced, "We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl … Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

He followed with a post of the beatific mother holding the child. "I'm so proud of you @laurenburnham… You're truly incredible and you did so good today," he wrote. Around 10 a.m. Thursday he added, "Mom is fast asleep and I can('t) stop staring at (Alessi). She's so perfect."

Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate agent and former race car drive Luyendyk Jr. and his "Bachelor"-season runner-up Burnham married on Jan. 12 on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Colin Macy-O'Toole in Season 4 of Bravo's "Below LIer returns to 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
Jason Mitchell at "The Chi" FYC Event in 'The Chi' actor loses awards bid amid misconduct claims
Christine Baranski plays attorney Diane Lockhart in the 'The Good Fight' to air on CBS
Timothy Olyphant and John Hawkes in HBO's "Deadwood: 'Deadwood: The Movie': Classic series' sentimental closure 
Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Alex Trebek: Pancreatic cancer is 'near remission'
Ellen DeGeneres attends Netflix's "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable" screening DeGeneres: Stepdad sexually assaulted me as a teen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search