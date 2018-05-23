Recent "Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, together announced Wednesday that they plan a private, non-televised wedding ceremony in Hawaii on Jan. 12.

"It's in Maui," Luyendyk, 36, said on "The View" as he sat beside Burnham, 26. "It's at Haiku Mill," a resort built on the ruins of a historical sugar mill on the island's north shore, off the famous Road to Hana. Describing the "beautiful, old-world feel with a lot vines and greenery," Luyendyk said their nuptials would not be "your typical beach wedding. And it's a private wedding so it's not on TV. … Just a close group of guests, probably 100 guests."

"I think if we are able to get married tomorrow we would," chimed in Burnham, adding, "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together and we're best friends so we're just ready for that next step."

She moved from her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to his in Scottsdale, Arizona, she said. "We're in our condo and now and we just bought a new house. So things are moving pretty quickly and everything's just been great."

"We've been traveling a lot," Luyendyk said. "I'm still racing as well as in real estate," he added, referring to his largely former career as a racecar driver, "so we've been on the road. We've been to Australia, we went to Iceland, actually we went all over. ... It's been a lot of fun."

Luyendyk had ended his engagement with season-winner Becca Kufrin in what many found to be an excruciating on-air humiliation of her. He and Burnham on “The View” touched on the topic.

"The biggest reason why I wanted it to be filmed was so that everyone could see the story -- not only the good things but also the bad things -- just because [with] the finale there's always a lot of questions,” Luyendyk maintained. "I think when [past Bachelor] Jason Mesnick changed his mind -- he's happily married and has kids and he has a great life -- they didn't film anything, and I think fans were upset by that. So I really wanted everyone to see our love story, and I think the editing chose to show more of the breakup than the happy parts of that ending."

He added, "It was a big risk to do what I did and I know that it wasn't a popular decision, but it was a decision I had to make for myself. Because at then end of the day it's a TV show, but this is the rest of our lives, and I knew that Laruen was the person I was supposed to be with."

"The fact that he was willing to take that risk and [the] chance at all of America hating him to be with me," Burnham said, "that means a lot to me."

Kufrin went on to the star on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," and announced this week she has become engaged to one of her own season's contestants.