'The Bachelor' returns Jan. 4 for its 25th season

Matt James is ABC's first Black "Bachelor" star. Credit: Craig Sjodin / ABC via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The 25th season of "The Bachelor," featuring that ABC dating competition's first African-American star, will begin on Jan. 4.

The network announced Tuesday that the previously named Matt James, 28, whom the network described as a "real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder," will open with a 2-hour premiere.

According to Variety, production got underway in September at a Pennsylvania resort the producers completely rented out in order to create a COVID-19 pandemic bubble. Shooting, which began in mid-October, is projected to be completed around Thanksgiving, the trade magazine said.

