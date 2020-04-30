'Bachelor' sets clip show, while CBS postpones 'The Amazing Race'
With most television production in limbo during the coronavirus pandemic, networks continue to readjust their plans for some of their most high-profile reality series.
ABC, which already has postponed production of "The Bachelorette" season 16, announced that helping fill the void would be "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!," a 10-episode clip show of the flagship series. Premiering June 8 at 8 p.m., each three-hour episode will feature host Chris Harrison introducing "some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and … most romantic moments."
The show additionally will include "virtual catch-ups" with some of the "Bachelor" alumni.
Meanwhile, CBS has announced that the already-shot 32nd season of "The Amazing Race" has been pushed from its scheduled start of May 20 at 8 p.m. to later this year. In its place will be the hourlong comedic game show "Game On!," hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, with James Corden among the executive producers.
Based on a British series, the show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and a rotating cast of celebrities, against each other in physical challenges and trivia quizzes.
Production on the program took place last year. ESPN on Nov. 20 tweeted a clip from it showing the Los Angeles Lakers' dance troupe performing with "[t]he newest Laker Girls … Venus Williams, James Corden and Gronk."
The network additionally announced a new reality-competition, "Tough as Nails," co-produced by "Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan and set to premiere July 8 at 9 p.m. The one-hour series stars working-class Americans competing in tests of "strength, endurance, life skills and … mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites."
CBS had announced the series on Oct. 3, when it said "a nationwide casting search" would take place in November.
