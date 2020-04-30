With most television production in limbo during the coronavirus pandemic, networks continue to readjust their plans for some of their most high-profile reality series.

ABC, which already has postponed production of "The Bachelorette" season 16, announced that helping fill the void would be "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!," a 10-episode clip show of the flagship series. Premiering June 8 at 8 p.m., each three-hour episode will feature host Chris Harrison introducing "some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and … most romantic moments."

The show additionally will include "virtual catch-ups" with some of the "Bachelor" alumni.

Meanwhile, CBS has announced that the already-shot 32nd season of "The Amazing Race" has been pushed from its scheduled start of May 20 at 8 p.m. to later this year. In its place will be the hourlong comedic game show "Game On!," hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, with James Corden among the executive producers.

Based on a British series, the show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and a rotating cast of celebrities, against each other in physical challenges and trivia quizzes.

Production on the program took place last year. ESPN on Nov. 20 tweeted a clip from it showing the Los Angeles Lakers' dance troupe performing with "[t]he newest Laker Girls … Venus Williams, James Corden and Gronk."

The network additionally announced a new reality-competition, "Tough as Nails," co-produced by "Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan and set to premiere July 8 at 9 p.m. The one-hour series stars working-class Americans competing in tests of "strength, endurance, life skills and … mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites."

CBS had announced the series on Oct. 3, when it said "a nationwide casting search" would take place in November.