Arie Luyendyk Jr., star of 2018's "The Bachelor," and his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, are expecting their second and third children.

After first announcing Saturday on YouTube that they were pregnant following a miscarriage earlier this year, Lauren Luyendyk, 29, added on Instagram Monday afternoon, posting an image of three sonograms, "[W]e maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins." The due date is July 3.

"We just appreciate all the love and support," Arie Luyendyk, 39, said in the twin pregnancy announcement video uploaded Monday, "and since, y'know, the last time we had trouble with our pregnancy, it's just really nice to have a smooth one so far. So we're just looking forward to all the good things that come with this."

Added his wife of nearly 2 years, "I've been super-stressed about it, but I finally feel like I can be really excited." The couple are the parents of 1½-year old daughter Alessi Ren.