LI 'Bachelor' contestant Daria Rose goes home after one show

Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor is a contestant

Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor is a contestant in the upcoming season of ABC's "The Bachelor," premiering Jan. 3. Credit: ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard eliminated Baldwin Harbor's Daria Rose, a Harvard graduate and Yale Law School student, on Monday's season-26 premiere of the ABC dating competition.

Rose, 24, showed up wearing a rose necklace. "My last name is rose and I'm hoping that tonight ends with a rose," she told Echard, a former NFL player. Seven other women were sent home and one quit.

Born in Oceanside, the 24-year-old Rose made headlines internationally in 2015 when, as a student at the all-girls Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, she won admission to seven Ivy League colleges, in addition to seven others. She is the daughter of Katrina Brooks Rose, an attorney for the Town of Hempstead, and Jamaican immigrant Desmond Rose, a supervisor at LIPA.

The additional women cut were Claire Heilig, eliminated early after making critical comments about Echard, as well as Lindsay Dobbs, Rianna Hockaday, Samantha Jefferies, Hailey Malles, Jane Paik and Queens actor, hand model and, as ABC describes, "bar mitzvah dancer" Ivana Noble. Additionally, Salley Carson departed voluntarily.

Among the 22 women still in contention are two from the area: Brooklyn's Tessa Tookes, 26, a "people operations specialist" with the e-learning company Sketchy and who, with her older brother Christian, forms the music duo Tookes; and Manhattanite Sarah Hamrick, who works for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and had been named Miss South Carolina Teen 2015 in her native state. Daria Rose has not commented on social media about her elimination.

