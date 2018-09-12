Fan-favorite "Bachelorette" contestant Jordan Kimball, who proposed to Jenna Cooper on Tuesday's season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise," says he is devastated by texts ascribed to her calling their relationship a sham done for publicity and business purposes.

After reality-TV blogger Steve Carbone published the texts early Tuesday on his Reality Steve website, "It felt like a body drop," the Wilhelmina male model told People magazine. "I got taken down. I'm weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach," said Kimball, whom ABC described as a 26-year-old from Crystal River, Florida, when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's "Bachelorette" season 14 in May.

He added, "If this whole thing sticks, and it's true, I will be hurt much more than the depths of romance. I will be hurt as a person and as a friend. There are so many layers to a relationship and right now I feel all of them peeling back." The proposal was taped Aug. 28, and Kimball said he was already in the throes of planning a wedding for June 9, Cooper's birthday.

The texts, which Carbone said he had confirmed, came from Cooper's phone number, were supplied by the self-described recipient, an unnamed man who said he and Cooper were in an intimate relationship. He said they had argued on Sunday and the texts were from Monday.

One reads, "Me and Jordan aren't together for real. I don't even like him let alone love him. I'm better than him and once I'm able to I'll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it'll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has. None of the other guys I go out with mean anything. All for work and network. You're the only one I need in my life. The only guy who interests me. I need to you to love me and always be there for me."

In a statement to People, Cooper, 29, an Indiana native employed as a fitness trainer and social-media marketer at Orangetheory Fitness in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded, "I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Kimball, however, says he is certain the texts are real. "I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it's her," he told People. "She was saying she didn't do it, but hinting towards the fact that there's a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don't expect her to own it."

He added, "I don't know how to handle this. All I know is I obviously only knew a limited amount of information about Jenna. This is embarrassing and it hurts my pride. And our friendship is just tarnished. I don't even know what piece to pick up or how to put it back."