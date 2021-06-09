TODAY'S PAPER
Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass among those replacing Chris Harrison on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' report says

Comedian Tituss Burgess will reportedly guest host ABC's

Comedian Tituss Burgess will reportedly guest host ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" in August alongside other celebrities. Credit: Jeff Mills

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Celebrities including comedians, a hip-hop artist and a singer are replacing ousted "Bachelor"-franchise host Chris Harrison on "Bachelor in Paradise," premiering in August.

The trade magazine Variety reported Wednesday it had confirmed with the show's network, ABC, that the previously reported David Spade along with fellow comedian Tituss Burgess will be among the various episodes' hosts, as will rapper Lil Jon and former 'N Sync boy-band member Lance Bass.

Variety additionally said, without confirmation, that "Bachelor" superfans Sarah Hyland, from "Modern Family," and her boyfriend Wells Adams (who competed on season 12 of "The Bachelorette" and "BiP" season 3, later joining the latter show in the role of bartender/consigliere) would also be among the hosts.

"Bachelor in Paradise" features former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" dating competitions, who are sent to a Mexico resort to mingle and potentially spark relationships.

ABC and production company Warner Horizon jointly announced Tuesday that longtime host Harrison was off the franchise following racially charged comments he made in February.

