TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'The Bachelor' sets live NYC event

Ben Higgins at an event at Dodger Stadium

Ben Higgins at an event at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jerritt Clark

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

ABC's dating competition "The Bachelor" extends its franchise with the touring show "The Bachelor Live on Stage," with a stop at The Beacon Theatre in New York on March 21.

Ben Higgins, star of "The Bachelor" season 20 in 2016, will host. Producers Warner Horizon and MagicSpace Entertainment said Tuesday that the show "fits an entire season of 'Bachelor' drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony."

"Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years," Higgins, 31, said in a statement. "I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show!"

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast of "The Brady Bunch" from the 'Brady Bunch' kids reuniting for several TV specials
Whether you're looking to cut the cord or Tired of Netflix? Get to know these other streaming services
Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Patricia Arquette co-stars Patricia Arquette talks about being a meddling mom,  more
Shannen Doherty takes part in a panel for Doherty to guest on 'Riverdale' Perry tribute 
Eddie Murphy, left, and Jerry Seinfeld have a Murphy's 'Comedians in Cars' ride the highlight of new season
Characters from "Sesame Street Live" appear on the Sally Field, 'Sesame Street' to receive Kennedy Center award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search