'The Bachelor' sets live NYC event

ABC's dating competition "The Bachelor" extends its franchise with the touring show "The Bachelor Live on Stage," with a stop at The Beacon Theatre in New York on March 21.

Ben Higgins, star of "The Bachelor" season 20 in 2016, will host. Producers Warner Horizon and MagicSpace Entertainment said Tuesday that the show "fits an entire season of 'Bachelor' drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony."

"Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years," Higgins, 31, said in a statement. "I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show!"