Peter Weber, star of the upcoming season of ABC's "The Bachelor," was injured and required surgery while on location in Costa Rica.

Franchise host Chris Harrison responded Tuesday to tabloid reports about the injury, writing on Instagram that there had "been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

While Harrison did not confirm the reported location, the Costa Rica newspaper The Tico Times said Tuesday that the upcoming 24th season of "The Bachelor" "is currently filming in" that Central American country.

Jason Tartick, the second runner-up on "The Bachelorette" season 14 last year, and Ryan Sutter, who won the inaugural season of that show in 2003, posted supportive comments.

ABC, which gave Weber's age as 28 when it announced last month that he had been chosen as the next "Bachelor" star, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. The new season is scheduled to premiere in January.