Becca Kufrin, who suffered the trauma of having “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. end their engagement on air, says her experience as star of “The Bachelorette” has given her perspective on his actions. The 14th season of the dating competition premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“I’m definitely much more empathetic to Arie and I understand he had to be open to multiple women and multiple relationships,” the Minnesota publicist, 28, told Newsday in a teleconference with reporters, “and I felt that same thing in my time around, just being open to every guy and giving everyone a fair chance.”

Speaking guardedly in the language of her profession — Kufrin is a senior account executive in the Minneapolis office of the public-relations firm Skyya, which works “with a lot of automotive and technology and computer-electronic clients,” she says — she spoke little of the unnamed contestant to whom she recently announced she had gotten engaged. Asked what they had in common, she demurred. Asked if they had taken time in their whirlwind romance to discover those things, she said only, “Yes. Definitely we’ve taken time together to figure out each other and if we are compatible, and that’s why we ended up together. I’ll just say we both love to laugh.” But, she added, “I was able to laugh with a lot of the guys.”

Born in Benson, Minnesota, and raised in Prior Lake, 140 miles away, the Minnesota State University graduate has become a franchise veteran after two shows back-to-back. “The producers and the crew are just such amazing people and I was lucky enough to build relationships with the guys and the girls last season [on “The Bachelor”] and with every one of the producers and the crew,” she said. “It really is like a second family. . . . [These] are relationships that will stay in my life forever.”

As for any behind-the-scenes secret for enduring the “Bachelorette” spotlight and pressures, “I did request a lot chicken nuggets throughout the season,” she allowed. “That’s what got me through!”