It's over for 'Bachelorette' couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The honeymoon appears over. Entrepreneur Dale Moss, for whom "The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley cut short her time on the show in order to be with, announced Tuesday on Instagram that the couple had ended their engagement — and then within hours deleted that post.

"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," wrote Moss, 32, according to a TMZ.com screengrab of the message, and numerous news outlets who noted it before it was taken down. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

The former NFL preseason and practice-squad player added, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Sacramento, California, hairstylist Crawley, 39, star of last fall's "The Bachelorette" season 16, has not reacted publicly to Moss' breakup announcement. Their respective representatives did not respond to Newsday requests for comment. As recently as Jan. 9, Crawley had posted a romantic Instagram photo of herself and Moss nuzzling with their arms around each other on a Southern California beach, captioned, "Let's never leave."

The same day that Moss posted he posted the breakup announcement on Instagram, he tweeted, "What’s everyone doing today?" Commenters reacted incredulously to the casual tone: "Um, reading about the possible demise of your relationship?" wrote one. Another said, "Damn. I was a big fan, but your Instagram right now is not a good look. 'I broke my engagement with Clare. What’s for lunch?' "

Crawley had become engaged to Moss on the season's fourth episode, airing Nov. 5. The show's producers, having seen the quickly moving relationship occurring, had prepared for such an unprecedented twist on the franchise and brought in former "Bachelor" contestant Tayshia Adams, 29, as a replacement "Bachelorette" star. She ended the season engaged to Zac Clark.

One other "Bachelorette" contestant quickly took advantage of Crawley's evident single status. Spencer Robertson, whom Adams eliminated on the Dec. 8 episode, posted on Instagram Stories Tuesday just after Moss' announcement: "Coffee? @clarecrawley."