LI 'Bachelorette' contestant survives first night

Valley Stream anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park survived the season-16 premiere of "The Bachelorette" Tuesday night, remaining one of 23 men after eight were culled by star Clare Crowley. Additionally, another surviving man revealed on the show that he was born on Long Island.

Park, 36, was the 17th bachelor introduced to Crawley on opening night. Wearing a stethoscope, dark blue suit, white shirt, blue-and-white patterned bow tie, he told her, "I'm here to save your life. … Your love life," and pointed to a lanyard he wore with a heart drawn on it. Both laughed and Crawley responded, "I need it. I need it!"

In an insert, Park says to the camera, "You only have one first impression and you'd better make it count, because tonight's the night to try and show Clare who you are."

Later Park — who attended George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., before graduating from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014 — presented Crawley with a tray of multicolored origami animals. "This is 'The Bachelorette' in the wild," he explained to her delight, and then pointed to one figure he called, "Joe the Fox."

Crawley in an insert says: "Joe with his origami — it made me smile, it made me feel good. I feel so good. Like, they fill me up!"

Moments after this, Crawley sits on a couch with Jason Foster, who turns 32 on Oct. 21. Described by the show as a former NFL offensive lineman now working in IT staffing and living in Arlington, Virginia, Foster says on his LinkedIn page that he is an account manager in the Washington, D.C., office of the Florida-based staffing firm Signature Consultants.

"Where's your accent from?" Crawley inquires. "Long Island," Foster replies, explaining, "So I was born on Long Island, moved to Vermont when I was 5 years old." According to his archived Tampa Bay Buccaneers biography, he lived with his family in East Pittsford, Vermont.

He joined the NFL as a college free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in May 2012. In October 2013, Foster joined the Oakland Raiders' practice squad. Afterward, he became a free agent and signed to Tampa Bay in January 2014, but was dropped from the roster that August. The following year he played 18 games with the Canadian Football League's BC Lions, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Let go in February 2016, Foster ended his football career.

And like Joe Park, he was given a rose from Crawley at the episode's end, allowing him to continue on.