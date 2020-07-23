One LIer cut from 'Bachelorette' contention, one remains

One of the two Long Islanders who were in ABC's announced pool of potential contestants for the upcoming Clare Crawley season of "The Bachelorette" was among those not selected, though the other evidently was.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park, 36, of Valley Stream, and Brooklyn Nets staffer Tien Yang, 36, of Great Neck, were among the 42 men announced July 15 in a since-deleted post at "The Bachelorette" official Facebook account. "We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season," the post read, giving no explanation of the criteria for inclusion of why the network was releasing a preliminary list.

Yang on Monday posted on Instagram a photo of himself and two friends, geotagged Sherman Island, near Sacramento, California, writing, "Much love." One person commented, "Really disappointed that you're not going to be on Clare's season. It would've been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool." Yang — who along with Park was one of two men of Asian heritage on the list — appeared to confirm that he was out and Park was in, writing in a since-deleted reply, "[A]greed, I'm rooting for Joe! I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol."

In a second reply that remained visible as of Thursday afternoon, Yang wrote, "[M]y friend's a superfan and said there's been 3 'halfie' asian men in history before this season. Zero full. Kinda crazy." When another commenter wrote, "Justice for Tien," Yang replied, "[L]ol not for me, for my peoples."

He additionally, wrote two Instagram Stories posts, which cycle out after 24 hours but were captured by "Bachelor / Bachelorette" fan sites. On Saturday, he wrote, "Never even got started." Then Tuesday, accompanying a photo of what appeared to be an ocean sunset, he wrote, "Found a slightly more diverse hangout."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Yang graduated from Georgetown University with a psychology degree in 2005. He went on to receive a management Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University's Business School in 2011. He now works for the sports-venue management company BSE Global, for which he was team attendant for the NBA minor-league team the Long Island Nets from 2018 to '19, and now works in game-night operations with the Brooklyn Nets.

Park, who like all chosen contestants is not allowed to speak to media until after being eliminated or going on to win, attended George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett, likewise attended Georgetown University, and graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014, according to his Facebook profile. This matches a description in a health care provider list for anesthesiologist Dr. Joseph Park in Valley Stream, who "graduated with honors in 2014," did his residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn's Maimonides Medical Center.

Production on Season 16 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic just when it was set to start in March, but reports say the ABC show is about to start filming. Crawley, 39, a Sacramento hairstylist, is the oldest Bachelorette in the show's history.