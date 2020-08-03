In an unprecedented shake-up of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise, numerous outlets say they have independently confirmed that the star of the currently filming season of "The Bachelorette" is being replaced partway through shooting.

Outlets including TMZ.com, People, Us Weekly magazines and E! News variously cite one to multiple anonymous sources have confirmed that Sacramento, California, hairstylist Clare Crawley, 39, the oldest star yet of the long-running dating competition, is being replaced by former "Bachelor" contestant Tayshia Adams. The 29-year-old Adams, who competed on "Bachelor" Nick Colton's 23rd season last year, has also appeared on the spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise." She will be the second African-American "Bachelorette" star, following season 13's Rachel Lindsay in 2017.

An ABC representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Neither the network, the show's producers nor Crawley or Adams themselves have confirmed the reports, which say that in the interim between the show's pandemic-delayed original March production start and now, Crawley fell in love with one of the single men competing for her.

Adams, whose hometown is Newport Beach, California, has worked at a phlebotomist, a medical professional who draws blood. She was married for less than two years to one Joshua Bourelle until their separation in October 2017 and the finalization of their divorce in April 2018.

Without yet an official airdate, this 16th season of "The Bachelorette" is being shot in quarantine conditions at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

ABC on July 15 had released the names of what it characterized as 42 potential suitors of "The Bachelorette: Two were Long Islanders: Dr. Joe Park, 36, an anesthesiologist from Valley Stream, who graduated from Hewlett High School and, in 2014, from the Stony Brook University School of Medicine; and Tien Yang, also 36, from Great Neck, who received a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University's Business School in 2011 and works for the sports-venue management company BSE Global. In since-deleted Instagram comments, Yang had indicated that while he had been cut from this shortlist, Park had gone on to the show.

The generally reliable reality-TV blogger "Reality Steve" Carbone has reported that Crawley has fallen for former NFL practice-squad member Dale Moss, 31, a South Dakota native now living in New York City who at one point was signed to the modeling agency Wilhelmina in the sports-and-fitness category.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crawley is a veteran of the franchise, having reached the finale of "The Bachelor" season 18 in 2014, famously walking away from Juan Pablo Galavis and declaring, "I lost respect for you. … I thought I knew what kind of man you are. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."

She went on to appear in the first two seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise" and, in 2018, the sole season of "The Bachelor Winter Games."