Hannah Brown, who in taped portions of Tuesday's "Bachelorette" season finale was seen accepting Jed Wyatt's proposal and then ending the engagement days later, said Wednesday that her experiences on the show had made her stronger.

After eliminating runner-up Tyler Cameron, the 24-year-old Brown, the youngest woman to star as "The Bachelorette," accepted a proposal from Wyatt — only to learn of allegations he had had a girlfriend up to his time on the show, and had told that woman he was competing only to further his music career.

"I tried to hold out hope [that] this is normal," Brown said on "Good Morning America." "We started dating on television so you're going to find out different things. But, yeah, it was really hard when I realized that this was a whole different level of betrayal, of something that I should have known to be able to make a decision for my future. … I mean, I could what-if and wonder what would happen if I made different choices, but ultimately I found love for myself," she said, referring to self-acceptance.

"It hurts to know that people had different intentions [than love] going in that I did fall for," she added, but she had grown, she said, through her emotional travails. "The person that stood right in front of that mansion that first night is not the same woman that's right here. She's not insecure. She's confident. She knows her self-worth."

Brown was sanguine over public criticism of her choices this season, saying, "It's been tough, but also, people don't know me and people have not been in the same position [as I who] are usually saying those comments. And it was really important for me to understand why I felt the way that I did about people … and then realize what I deserved."