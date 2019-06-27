Fallout continues from "The Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt appearing to have been in a romantic relationship immediately prior to this season of the ABC dating competition.

Nashville, Tennessee-based singer Haley Stevens earlier this month produced a text message allegedly from Wyatt in March as he boarded a plane to "The Bachelorette" season 15 production site, reading, "I love you! Don't forget that. Everything is always working out.” Then on Thursday, Stevens said that after a whirlwind romance in which the two vacationed together and met each other's families, Wyatt ended the relationship without notice.

"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation," Stevens told E! News. "I could get choked up thinking about it right now."

Earlier Thursday she had appeared on an episode of the long-running "Reality Steve" podcast, in which host Steve Carbone told her he had been contacted by what he said in his website introduction was "someone from Jed's past who came to me after Haley's story last week, which was a pretty detailed description of their time together." Stevens told Carbone she was unaware of that other woman, who said she and Wyatt had been intimate only days before Wyatt and Stevens left for a Bahamas trip.

"I can only deal with so many things at one time. It's a lot to tackle,” a surprised Stevens said, according to E! News, quoting from the more than hourlong podcast. "To watch it play out on TV and also, like here, you know?" When asked if she and fellow Nashville singer Wyatt, 25 could ever reconcile, Stevens replied, "No, nope. Irreparable damage."

ABC representatives declined to comment.

Wyatt did not immediately respond to a Newsday request for comment.