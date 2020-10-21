Valley Stream anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park did not get knocked out of the running Tuesday on this season's second episode of "The Bachelorette," surviving to continue wooing Clare Crawley on the ABC dating competition.

While Park, 36, was not among the nine men chosen for a group date with 39-year-old Sacramento, California, hairstylist Crawley — a "Bachelor"-franchise veteran and the oldest "Bachelorette" star — he was one the 10 picked to play a five-on-five match of strip dodgeball. With teammates Brandon Goss, Chasen Nick, Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu and Jay Smith, his red team vanquished the blue team of Kenny Braasch, Garin Flowers, Demar Jackson, Brendan Morais, Blake Moynes.

Park — who attended George W. Hewlett High School and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., before graduating from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014 — had little time otherwise around Crawley. He was not eliminated, however, as Goss got the boot early in the episode, which did not include the standard rose ceremony where eliminations generally occur.

Also safe this episode was former NFL player Jason Foster, who turned 32 on Wednesday and was born on Long Island, relocating to Vermont at age 5 with his family.