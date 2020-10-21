TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LI 'Bachelorette' contestant Dr. Joe Park remains on show

Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream has survived

Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream has survived Week 2 of this season's "The Bachelorette." Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Valley Stream anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park did not get knocked out of the running Tuesday on this season's second episode of "The Bachelorette," surviving to continue wooing Clare Crawley on the ABC dating competition.

While Park, 36, was not among the nine men chosen for a group date with 39-year-old Sacramento, California, hairstylist Crawley — a "Bachelor"-franchise veteran and the oldest "Bachelorette" star — he was one the 10 picked to play a five-on-five match of strip dodgeball. With teammates Brandon Goss, Chasen Nick, Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu and Jay Smith, his red team vanquished the blue team of Kenny Braasch, Garin Flowers, Demar Jackson, Brendan Morais, Blake Moynes.

Park — who attended George W. Hewlett High School and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., before graduating from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014 — had little time otherwise around Crawley. He was not eliminated, however, as Goss got the boot early in the episode, which did not include the standard rose ceremony where eliminations generally occur.

Also safe this episode was former NFL player Jason Foster, who turned 32 on Wednesday and was born on Long Island, relocating to Vermont at age 5 with his family.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the LI's starring role in Nicole Kidman-Hugh Grant HBO series
Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter, Lily James 'Rebecca': Netflix's version is flat, superficial
Reality-TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian turns E! programming to celebrate Kim Kardashian birthday
"The West Wing" stars Martin Sheen, left, Bradley 'The West Wing' cast reunites again, this time for a book
"The Conners" are back and dealing with the 'Conners,' 'black-ish' return with pandemic-themed episodes
Pop star Adele will host "Saturday Night Live" Adele set to host 'SNL' with H.E.R. as musical guest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search