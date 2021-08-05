After announcing in October that he and "The Bachelorette" star Ashley Hebert were divorcing after eight years, Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum appears to have formally filed to dissolve the marriage, which had marked a rare fairy-tale ending for the televised dating competition.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that according to Miami-Dade County court records, Rosenbaum, 45, filed the paperwork on July 28. As of Thursday, the filing does not appear in the public database of the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts' Civil, Family and Probate Courts Online System.

An executive with the Miami developer Arch Companies, Jordan Paul Rosenbaum is a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park. He and Hebert, 37, a pediatric dentist raised in Maine who recently opened her own practice, married in December 2012 after she chose him as the winner of "The Bachelorette" season 7 the year before. They are the parents of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4.

Rosenbaum, who did not respond to a Newsday request for confirmation, wrote Thursday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours: "It's 100% perfectly ok to NOT have all the answers, to NOT know what the future holds, to be afraid, to have anxiety, to feel uneasy about anything and everything. All I can tell you is that we are all human, we have all gone through it, or will at some point, and it is 100% normal to feel the way you do."

He added an exhortation to trust in resilience and to keep moving forward, writing, "Embrace the unknown, live your life, and I guarantee you will come out the other side just fine!"

On Oct. 14 he had written on Instagram and Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another." Stressing there was "no one to blame" and "no event that triggered this decision," he said the couple eventually realized "that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals…."