A "Bachelorette" contestant convicted of assaulting a woman had denied any such incident during his background check.

Lincoln Adim, 26, a Los Angeles-based cloud-computing salesperson originally from Nigeria, was convicted on May 21 "for one count of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016," a spokesman for the Suffolk County, Massachusetts, district attorney's office said in a statement to Newsday.

"He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period," the statement continued. "The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years," adding that, "By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."

"The Bachelorette" production company, Warner Bros. Television, said in a subsequent statement that show personnel had no "knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct. We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction — or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct."

Warner Bros. said it was "currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it." Three episodes into the season, filmed in March through mid-May, Adim remains among the contestants

ABC had no comment. Oracle, listed on Adim's LinkedIn page as his employer, did not immediately respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The conviction was originally noted by former "Bachelor" contestant Ashley Spivey, who tweeted Wednesday, "It took me exactly 1 hour to do the proper research and contact the proper authorities to find this information." RealitySteve.com was first to report the news.

Already this season, frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen has apologized for liking social-media memes that mocked transgender people, feminists, the Black Lives Matter movement, undocumented children and other targets including the Parkland massacre survivors. Star Becca Kufrin attempted to defend him on the podcast "On with Mario Lopez," asking, "Is it fair to judge someone based on who they follow, what they like?"