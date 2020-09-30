ABC has made it official: Anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park, of Valley Stream, has gone from being one of the potential contestants for "The Bachelorette" season 16 to being one of the 31 single men vying for the hand of Clare Crawley when the show premieres Oct. 13.

In July, a potential contestant who was not picked, fellow Asian-American applicant Tien Yang of Great Neck, had appeared to confirm that Park had been chosen, writing in a since-deleted Instagram comment, "[A]greed, I'm rooting for Joe! I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol."

With eight bachelors set to be cut on the premiere, it is unclear if Park continues on to compete for Crawley's affection or this upcoming season's reported successor "Bachelorette" star, Tayshia Adams. In unprecedented circumstances for the "Bachelor" / "Bachelorette" franchise, Adams, who turned 30 on Sept. 4, reportedly replaced Crawley during the season to become the second Black star of the reality competition show, following Rachel Lindsay in 2017's season 13.

Park, who like all contestants is not allowed to speak to media until after being eliminated or going on to win the show, attended George W. Hewlett High School. He attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014, according to his Facebook profile. This matches a description in a health care-provider list for anesthesiologist Dr. Joseph Park in Valley Stream, who "graduated with honors in 2014," did his residency at the Icahn School of Mecine at Mount Sinai and has been affiliated with Brooklyn's Maimonides Medical Center.

"After spending most of 2020 fighting coronavirus on the front lines in New York City, Joe, an accomplished anesthesiologist and COVID-19 survivor, is done wasting time," reads Park's page at "The Bachelorette" official website. "After seeing more tragedy this year than throughout his entire career, Joe is 100% ready to settle down and find someone to build a family with. … Due to his busy work schedule, Joe primarily meets women on dating apps," with little success, "which is crazy considering he once was voted [among the] Top 20 Most Eligible Doctors and Medical Professionals in New York City" by Business Insider magazine in 2017.

Park was also mentioned prominently in ABC's announcement: "Will Joe, the charming doctor and a sincere romantic, have the bedside manner that Clare needs?"

Production on season 16 was postponed from its scheduled March start date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season eventually shot under quarantine conditions at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. Crawley, 39, a Sacramento hairstylist, is the oldest Bachelorette in the show's history.