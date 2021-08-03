Former "Bachelorette" stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who took over for the deposed Chris Harrison as co-hosts of the ABC dating competition's current 17th season, will helm the next season as well.

"We love queens supporting our queens! @tayshia and @kaitlynbristowe are returning to host #TheBachelorette this Fall!" the show's representatives announced across "The Bachelorette" social-media accounts Monday evening.

"So excited. Thank you for having us," Bristowe, 36, star of season 11 in 2015, commented on the show's Instagram post. On her own Instagram Stories account, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Bristowe reposted the show's missive, adding seven red hearts across the top of it.

Adams, 30, star of last year's season 16, retweeted the show's official message but otherwise has not commented.

Season 18, starring Michelle Young, premieres Oct. 19.

Variety said Adams and Bristowe have signed contracts with multiyear options, noting that while such options are typical, the arrangement in this case "indicates that a permanent replacement for Harrison has not been determined."

In a February interview with "Extra" correspondent Rachel Lindsay — who in 2017 became the first African American star of "The Bachelorette" — franchise host Harrison had defended Rachael Kirkconnell, the eventual winner of this year's "The Bachelor" season 25, after she had been accused of "liking" racist social-media posts and had attended an antebellum-themed party in 2018.

He subsequently apologized and took a leave of absence from the franchise, later exiting the show completely. Harrison has not commented publicly about Monday's announcement.