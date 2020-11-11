Peter Giannikopoulos, one of four new men brought on to "The Bachelorette" Tuesday during the handoff from Clare Crawley to Tayshia Adams, says he has contracted COVID-19, and that the news of his diagnosis led to a car crash.

"The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life," the 32-year-old Boston real-estate advisor wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of himself in bed with a scarred nose. "Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and have begun two week quarantine."

He added, "I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened. I felt lousy for a few days but didn't believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable."

The diagnoses triggered panic, he wrote, saying that "while driving home from the clinic my anxiety started to get the best of me. … I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off [the] road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building. All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn't know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose."

Testing positive for the coronavirus affirmed to him, he wrote, "We can't run away from it nor pretend it does not exist. … In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity. Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It's okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together."

One of Giannikopoulos' fellow suitors is 36-year-old Valley Stream anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park, who remains on the show.