"The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams chose Zac Clark on the season-16 finale Tuesday night, and he responded with an on-air proposal.

"It was a whirlwind," Adams, 30, said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, about four months since the finale was shot at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, under pandemic-quarantine conditions. "This entire journey has been so, I don't know, I can't even talk, I'm so excited! But I feel like it was it was really beautiful to watch," she said of seeing the episode. "I feel like you can really see how much love we have and how authentic and genuine we were and it was great to watch with my family."

Added Clark — a co-founder of the New York City and Westchester County-based addiction-rehab center Release Recovery, who was 36 when the season filmed — "I've said it a couple of times, but the beautiful thing is, all the reasons I fell in love with her on the show remain true today … so it was a special night for sure last night to watch it all."

Adams, who lives in California, said she and Clark are "going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing, but, yeah, I'm going to be bicoastal. I'll have my place here but I'm looking forward to spending some time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal."

She additionally told People magazine the night of the finale that, "If you had told me in March that I'd be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second." Now, she says, "I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He's what I've always wanted."

The two had developed a chemistry very quickly, she said. "Just the way he was speaking to me, you could tell he had maturity that I was really attracted to. And there was something I couldn't put my finger on. He had a mystery to him that I wanted to get to know more about. And him having the coin for me to throw in the fountain on the first night was simple and thoughtful. He tugged on my heartstrings with that!"



Replies Clark jovially, "You said, 'Yes," is is what you did!"