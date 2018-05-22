Upcoming "Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin, to whom Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed on "The Bachelor" finale in March, only to break up with her in favor of the runner-up, has become engaged to one of her season's contestants.

"I am engaged! Yes," the 28-year-old Minnesota publicist said on the online and streaming channel PeopleTV Tuesday. "I've been trying to use the word fiancé more than boyfriend but sometimes I'll still let boyfriend slip," she continued. "But, yeah, it's so exciting this time around to say 'fiancé.' … It feels so good to say it, and this time I feel like it’s gonna stick."

Calling the proposal by the unnamed suitor "the happiest moment of my life," Kufrin said, "I just can't wipe the smile off my face. It just feels like it's just a perfect fit for me and this time around I feel like I really did find that and, I feel like at this point … in my heart it just feels so right. I feel like I finally, like, found my missing puzzle piece."

Kufrin had endured heartbreak after Arizona real-estate broker and former racecar driver Luyendyk, who had proposed to her in a "Bachelor" finale shot in late November, broke it off in January/ in an emotional conversation that also aired on the episode. He later proposed to runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"So after Arie ended things, I went through the grieving process and I was confused and I was angry and [had] all the emotions that you go through through a heartbreak," Kufrin said on PeopleTV, adding that after the "After the Final Rose" reunion special, "Arie and I have talked a little bit. I haven't heard from Lauren directly but, we wish each other well through our interactions with Arie."

Kufrin went on to say of the man she chose, "I wanted somebody who would still be themselves at the end of this, because this is all fleeting but I wanted my love and my relationship to last. So that was important, to find somebody who's genuine, who can still be themselves and open up and be vulnerable and really go through the entire journey and show me who they really are. And I found that."

Kufrin's edition of "The Bachelorette" premieres on May 28 on ABC.