Garrett Yrigoyen, who became engaged to Becca Kufrin on the 14th-season finale of "The Bachelorette" Monday, gave new details about his controversial social-media activity in a Tuesday conference call with reporters.

Saying that while he has not reached out to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg — falsely called a "crisis actor" in one of several Instagram memes Yrigoyen had "liked" that attacked transgender people, feminists, the Black Lives Matter movement, undocumented children and others — Yrigoyen, 29, conceded, "I don't believe David Hogg is a crisis actor. No, I don't."

The Reno, Nevada, surgical-equipment salesman reiterated the apology he had posted online May 31, saying on the call, "I know I made some mistakes and I recognize those mistakes and I'm just trying to be better and move forward." Minneapolis-St. Paul publicist Kufrin, 28, also reiterated past statements on the topic, saying she "got to know him aside from social media, so I got to know who he is truly as a person."

Runner-up Blake Horstmann, 28, a survivor of the 2006 Platte Canyon High School shooting in Bailey, Colorado, said Yrigoyen's likes were "not the Garrett I knew in the house. And I'm sure he will learn from all of this. And I trust Becca and I trust her decision." He said he felt Kufrin will "have an opportunity to learn from all of this as well."

Horstmann has not spoken with Yrigoyen about the issue and does not plan to in the foreseeable future. "As of now, no," he said. "I'm gonna let them have their moment."

Yrigoyen, who has said he "mindlessly" liked controversial right-wing memes, sidestepped a question as to whether he had similarly liked left-wing memes. Responding to an example involving former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has become a Black Lives Matter symbol, Yrigoyen at first said, "I don't think that a lot of people know but Colin Kaepernick and I were friends in college" at the University of Nevada, Reno. When pressed if they had communicated about the controversy, he backtracked, saying, "I don't know him that personal(ly). I just knew who he was in college. We were both athletes at the same time at the same college.”

He added, "I'm just open-minded to everybody. I grew up in a very open family that was welcoming of everyone and I still stand by that today, that I'm open and accepting of everybody."

Additionally, Kufrin said the couple had not spoken in detail about a wedding, or whether they would want it televised. "We are considering moving for a couple of years to California," she allowed. "I don't think that we would stay there long-term but we have not discussed the exact location or time frame yet."