Malverne's Elizabeth Frankini has become the latest Long Islander to join Bravo's "Below Deck" franchise of yacht crew reality-TV shows.

Steward Frankini, 30, will be one of six new cast members on the flagship show when season 8 premieres Nov. 2. She's joined by fellow steward Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters, chief steward Francesca Rubi, chef Rachel Hargrove and deckhands Shane Coopersmith and James Hough. Returning to serve under Captain Lee Rosbach is boatswain Eddie Lucas.

Frankini, who graduated from Valley Stream North High School in 2008, went on to Marymount Manhattan College and then studied acting at SUNY's Purchase College. Her Bravo biography says she came to yachting via a former boyfriend "who wanted to show her the world," but she "instead fell in love with life on deck." Frankini since has freelanced on and off in the field for four years.

She wrote Monday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "I did a crazy thing … and went on TV for all of your viewing pleasure [Y]'all will experience it ALL[.] the pleasures and the pains[.] It'll be a fun (terrifying) ride but hey, I was born ready."

Always interested in acting, Frankini appeared in plays at Valley Stream North, including in the roles of Captain Beatty in "Fahrenheit 451," Vera Claythorne in "And Then There Were None," Miss Hannigan in "Annie," and Alfred Metcalfe in "The Solid Gold Cadillac." At SUNY Purchase — where she was one of 10 students in the college's three-week, coral reef marine-biology program off the coast of Honduras — she performed in a production of Bert V. Royal's Off-Broadway play "Dog Sees God," a dark re-imagining of the "Peanuts" comic-strip characters as teens. Frankini portrayed the Peppermint Patty manqué, Tricia.

She also has acted on-screen, starring in the ensemble cast of Nassau County filmmaker Nicolas Sicurella's feature-length student film "Behind Closed Doors," which won best picture at the 2014 Winter Film Awards Independent Film Festival, in Franklin Square. The film's trailer is available on YouTube. Earlier this month, Frankini appeared online in a live Miami script reading of the short film "They Prefer Richards."

She additionally has worked in the events industry through the New York City and Long Island promotions company the Hart Agency.

Early in her yachting career, Frankini, on an industry employment website said that she "would like to obtain a position as an entry-level Stew aboard a yacht. I have been working in the service industry for the past 10 years. I am confident that I have the ability and professionalism to learn all aspects in depth as a stewardess on any level. My longer-term goal is to excel through the ranks to a Senior Stew position." With an Instagram post geotagged Antigua on Monday, she wrote, "WELL … looks like the secret is out! I am BEYOND excited to be on the upcoming season of @belowdeckbravo!"