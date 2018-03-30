TODAY'S PAPER
New ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew features 2 Long Islanders

A composite photo of Kasey Cohen, left, and Colin Macy-O'Toole, crew members on season 3 of Bravo's reality TV series "Below Deck." Photo Credit: Bravo / Zev Schmitz

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Two Long Islanders are on board for the new season of Bravo’s reality TV series “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Kasey Cohen, who grew up in Oceanside, and Colin Macy-O’Toole, who captains a ferry to and from Fire Island, will appear in season 3 of the show that chronicles the work hard, play harder activities of a group of 20-somethings who work on a luxury boat. In the new season, which begins May 15, Cohen is a third stew and Macy-O’Toole is a deckhand aboard the superyacht Talisman Maiton.

Though not experienced in the world of boating, Cohen competed in many pageants, was a straight-A student in high school and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, according to the network.

Macy-O’Toole, however, began his seafaring career as a deckhand and is described by the network as “a quintessential mama’s boy” who likes to make people laugh.

Cohen and Macy-O’Toole are not the first Long Islanders to set sail on “Below Deck.” In 2016, David and Jodi Mahler of Bellmore appeared as charter-yacht guests on an episode.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

